Alef Group partners with AUS for 'Together We Rise' 2026

SHARJAH, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, Alef Group has announced a strategic partnership with the American University of Sharjah (AUS) for the 2026 “Together We Rise” campaign, reaffirming its commitment to education, community development and youth empowerment in the UAE.

The campaign is the university’s flagship initiative, dedicated to awarding scholarships to deserving students and expanding access to higher education.

As a cornerstone partner, Alef Group will support several key campaign events, including AUS Giving Day, the AUS Alumni Reunion, the AUS Benefit Suhoor, and Get Active for Education. These initiatives aim to unite the AUS community and raise funds to support tuition assistance and academic opportunities for high-potential students.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said the partnership reflects the company’s belief in investing in people and ideas as the foundation of sustainable growth. He added that supporting the “Together We Rise” campaign helps ensure talented students have the resources to fulfil their potential.

Dr Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, welcomed the collaboration, noting that the campaign reinforces shared values of inclusion, responsibility and equal opportunity.