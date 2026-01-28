SIH strengthens cooperation with Egypt’s National Centre for Translation

SHARJAH, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In affirmation of its commitment to strengthening cultural partnerships and developing cross-border knowledge projects, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has continued its efforts to build bridges of cooperation with Arab cultural institutions.

A delegation from the Institute paid an official visit to Egypt’s National Centre for Translation, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, at the New Administrative Capital, to explore prospects for joint cooperation in the fields of translation and publishing.

The delegation was headed by Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Institute, and was received by Dr Rasha Saleh, Head of the National Centre for Translation.

At the outset of the meeting, Dr Al Musallam introduced the Institute’s mission and its multiple roles in specialised publishing and the book industry, highlighting its rich knowledge output and high-quality publications that have contributed to empowering Emirati and Arab cultural heritage and opening channels to global heritage in its diverse manifestations.

Dr Al Musallam affirmed Sharjah’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties with Egyptian institutions, particularly in the field of heritage, stemming from its belief in the importance of knowledge partnerships in preserving heritage, disseminating it, and passing it on to future generations.

He also praised the fruitful cooperation with the National Centre for Translation, which has previously resulted in the publication of joint works within the Institute’s programmes. He expressed hope that future cooperation would yield new and diverse projects, especially in translating world heritage and making it accessible to the Arab reader.

Exchange of publications

The visit concluded with an exchange of publications between the two sides, in a step that reflects the depth of cultural relations and the continuity of cooperation between the two institutions.