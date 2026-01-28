Gulfood cemented as strategic pillar of UAE’s food economy, global engine for agri-trade

DUBAI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Day three of Gulfood 2026 marked a decisive inflection point in the evolution of the world’s most influential food and beverage platform, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global engine for agri-trade while signalling Gulfood’s transition into a system-shaping ecosystem spanning agriculture, technology, manufacturing, brands and future food solutions.

Building on the success of its dual-venue expansion, Gulfood advanced its next phase with the launch of Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya, extending the platform into a new continent and firmly positioning agri-tech and innovation at the centre of the farm-to-fork-to-future continuum.

Emphasising Gulfood’s role as a catalyst for ecosystem-level collaboration, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and the UAE Food Cluster signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding, strengthening cooperation across the food and agri-ecosystem. Saleh Lootah, Chairman of UAE Food Cluster, said, “The cluster strategy has brought ecosystem players together, enabling the UAE to position itself as a smart global food hub capable of addressing today’s challenges.” The UAE Food Cluster also granted Gulfood with a prestigious award, for its contribution towards building a strong UAE food ecosystem and connection of food clusters on a global level.

At the commercial core of day three was the Big Deal Hub, reinforcing Gulfood’s position as a deal-making engine connecting buyers, suppliers and growth markets at scale.

Reflecting its role as a global launchpad, Gulfood 2026 hosted a wave of new-to-market product launches, investments and brand debuts.

As the exhibition progressed, focus sharpened on the farm-to-fork-to-future continuum, bringing together agri-tech pioneers, food-tech start-ups and sustainable innovators to translate breakthroughs in precision aquaculture, functional nutrition and plant-based protein into scalable solutions.

Reinforcing this spirit of creativity and product excellence, the Gulfood Innovation Awards recognised standout achievements and winners across 11 categories.