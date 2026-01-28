Khaled Al Qasimi inaugurates Jewels of Emirates Show 2026

SHARJAH, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Authority, officially opened, today, Wednesday, the seventh edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi toured the exhibition halls, reviewing the latest luxury jewellery collections and gold and diamond sets. He met with several Emirati exhibitors and designers participating in the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform, where he was briefed on their distinctive creations that blend contemporary innovation with traditional Emirati craftsmanship.

He also visited the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition pavilion, where he learned about its heritage and cultural programmes highlighting the UAE’s rich legacy in pearl diving and trade. The pavilion displayed some of Sharjah’s rarest and most luxurious natural pearls, in addition to exquisite jewellery collections crafted from premium Emirati pearls.

During the tour, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi was accompanied by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS); Waleed Abdelrahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; and several SCCI board members.

Also present were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; and Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), along with representatives of government entities and participating companies.

Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi stated that the Jewels of Emirates Show reflects Sharjah’s growing stature as a leading regional hub for gold and jewellery manufacturing and trade.

He noted that the exhibition highlights Sharjah’s success in fostering a supportive environment that promotes innovation, entrepreneurship, and the preservation of the UAE’s authentic cultural identity. He added that continued support for specialised exhibitions helps attract major global brands and creates new opportunities for Emirati designers to showcase their creativity and strengthen their presence in local and international markets.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the Jewels of Emirates Show serves as a comprehensive strategic platform that strengthens Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for the gold and jewellery industry and trade.

He stressed that SCCI places strong emphasis on supporting high-impact initiatives associated with the exhibition, including the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform, which acts as an incubator for empowering Emirati designers, showcasing their creativity, and connecting them with local and global markets.

He also noted that the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition is a key attraction, reflecting the Chamber’s commitment to preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage and supporting the sustainable growth of the natural pearls and gemstones sector.

Meanwhile, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the UAE is leading global growth in the jewellery sector, driven by increasing interest from auction houses and luxury brands.

He explained that this growth is supported by a strong culture of gemstone appreciation and a young generation seeking unique and innovative designs. He added that the Jewels of Emirates Show plays a key role in reinforcing Expo Centre Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to support the local gold and jewellery industry.

Spanning 12,000 square metres, the exhibition presents cutting-edge collections of gold, diamond, and manufactured jewellery, alongside pearls, gemstones, and luxury watches, with participants from the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

Dedicated national pavilions showcase creations from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Italy, Russia, Türkiye, Singapore, Thailand, India, and Pakistan.

The exhibition features strong participation from Emirati jewellery designers, with a dedicated pavilion highlighting their talents and exceptional craftsmanship. The pavilion offers a dazzling display of gold artefacts and luxury jewellery pieces launched under the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform.

The Jewels of Emirates Show 2026 is also hosting the second edition of the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition, organised in collaboration with SCCI and Suwaidi Pearls, and in strategic partnership with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

The exhibition aims to revive the UAE’s maritime heritage and highlight the historical and aesthetic value of natural pearls, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and international hub for the jewellery industry.

This year’s edition marks the first-ever launch of the “Luxury Pavilion”, an exclusive high-end zone dedicated to premium jewellery brands and bespoke designs. Featuring leading luxury jewellery houses, the pavilion offers visitors access to exceptional craftsmanship and investment-grade jewellery pieces.

The exhibition includes specialised goldsmithing workshops, heritage-style majlis, cultural evenings, interactive competitions, and valuable prizes that blend heritage, knowledge, and entertainment.