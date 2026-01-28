Abu Dhabi Archery Club approves participation of six female athletes in Arab Clubs Championship

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Archery Club announced the selection of six female athletes to participate in the eighth edition of the Arab Women’s Clubs Games 2026, organised by the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation from 2nd to 12th February.

In a statement, the club confirmed that the selected athletes are Meera Al Sayegh, Huda Al Ali, and Maryam Al Sayegh in the recurve category, as well as Maryam Al Hosani, Dima Al Kaabi, and Hamda Al Sajwani in the compound category.

The club also revealed the signing of South Korean coach Kim Sun to develop the performance levels of male and female athletes. In addition, the club honoured promising archer Hamed Al Hammadi following his recent achievement of winning the silver medal at the Under-13 World Championships in France in the recurve category.

The signing ceremony was attended by Rashid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, along with board members Mubarak Al Hammadi and Hassan Abbas Al Hammadi.