Muslim Council of Elders calls for entrenching dialogue, rejecting hatred

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders affirmed that peaceful coexistence among people of different religions, cultures, and ethnicities is a fundamental pillar for ensuring the security and stability of societies, especially in light of the challenges the world faces today.

In a statement issued on the International Day of Peaceful Coexistence, observed for the first time this year on January 28, the Council emphasised that fostering coexistence rests on mutual respect, the recognition of shared human dignity, and the rejection of hate speech, violence, exclusion, and Islamophobia.

The statement noted that religions and divine laws, in the essence of their messages, were revealed to uphold the values of mercy, justice, and peace, and to promote understanding and cooperation among all people.

The statement added that the conflicts and escalating challenges the world is witnessing today require intensified international efforts to strengthen dialogue, build bridges of communication between peoples, empower younger generations to embrace the values of coexistence and mutual respect, and confront extremist ideologies.

The Muslim Council of Elders called on religious and intellectual leaders, policymakers, and educational and media institutions to fulfill their responsibilities in promoting peaceful coexistence, reinforcing the values of full citizenship, and working collectively to build a more just and peaceful world, one in which human dignity is at the heart of policies and development programmes.

The Council places great importance on embedding the values of peaceful coexistence through a wide range of initiatives and efforts that promote dialogue, tolerance, and human fraternity. Notable examples include East–West Dialogue, Intra–Islamic Dialogue, and the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, in addition to numerous programmes and publications that reaffirm the Council’s commitment to advancing a culture of peace and strengthening human fraternity. This commitment is grounded in the Council’s firm conviction that peaceful coexistence is the most effective path to safeguarding human dignity and achieving security, stability, and sustainable development.