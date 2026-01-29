Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya to debut in Nairobi in May 2027

DUBAI/NAIROBI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulfood, the world’s most influential food and beverage sourcing platform, has announced its expansion into Africa with the launch of Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya, set to debut in Nairobi from 4th to 6th May 2027.

The announcement, made at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai, formalises Kenya’s selection as the official African host of the Gulfood platform, positioning the country as Africa’s principal gateway into the global food, agribusiness, logistics, and innovation economy.

Launched under the unified endorsement of Kenya’s Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry; Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development; the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) and the Office of the Special Envoy on Technology, Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya represents a landmark strategic partnership between Kenya and the UAE, anchored in the Kenya–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The initiative is designed to accelerate trade flows, attract foreign direct investment, strengthen regional value chains, and integrate Africa more deeply into global food markets at unprecedented scale.

Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry (MITI), said, “The launch of Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya signals a decisive step in Kenya’s trade and investment journey. Anchored by the Kenya–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and supported by structural reforms, this moment reflects a country mobilising its full value chain for global trade. Kenya is positioning itself as Africa’s gateway — connecting farms, factories, and supply corridors to the world.”

Sen. Mutahi Kagwe, EGH-, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, commented, “Agriculture sits at the heart of Kenya’s economy, contributing over a quarter of our GDP and supporting millions of livelihoods across the country. Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya reflects our commitment to converting this agricultural strength into a global opportunity, connecting Kenyan and African producers with the rest of the world.”

Trixie LohMirmand, Global Organiser of Gulfood, said, “Kenya is built for global competitiveness, and Africa is at its inflexion point. Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya positions the country as the conduit through which African produce and value flow into international markets. This expansion sends a clear signal that Africa’s food economy is entering a new phase of scale, execution, and competitiveness — and Kenya is leading that charge.”

With Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya, global buyers gain direct access to Africa’s fastest-scaling food supply base through a single, trusted trade gateway. From Nairobi, contracts will be executed, capital mobilised, and cross-border value chains activated, translating global demand into enduring opportunity across Africa.

Kenya’s selection is underpinned by strategic investments in world-class infrastructure and logistics, including the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, upgrades to regional airports, modernisation of the Port of Mombasa, and the development of multimodal trade corridors linking Eastern and Central Africa.

Equally central to Kenya’s competitiveness is its leadership in green energy and climate-smart development. Today, more than 90 percent of Kenya’s electricity is generated from clean sources, offering agribusiness, manufacturing, and logistics investors access to reliable, low-cost, and low-carbon energy, a decisive advantage in a world increasingly shaped by sustainability and ESG standards.

Kenya also stands at the heart of Africa’s agrifood opportunity. Sub-Saharan Africa holds over 60 percent of the world’s uncultivated arable land, and Kenya serves as a strategic gateway to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) — a single market of over 1.4 billion people.

As a leading producer and exporter of tea, coffee, horticulture, livestock, and processed foods, Kenya provides a natural entry point for global firms seeking scale, diversification, and resilient supply chains across Africa’s rapidly growing food economy, projected to reach $567.31 billion by 2032.