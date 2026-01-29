Dubai to host GCLS Semester Symposium in February

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the second edition of GCLS Semester Symposium on 2nd - 3rd February, organised by Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS) in partnership with Dubai Science Park, at the Dubai Knowledge Park Auditorium.

Titled ‘The New Era of Longevity: Innovation for the Middle East’, the symposium, the premier event dedicated to longevity in Dubai, will bring together researchers, clinicians, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore how advances in ageing biology, preventive medicine, diagnostics, and health technologies can be translated into scalable, real-world solutions.

With more than 40 international speakers, the symposium's programme features keynote lectures, expert panels, and interdisciplinary discussions addressing topics such as the biology of ageing, biomarkers and diagnostics, preventive and lifestyle-based interventions, clinical translation of emerging therapies, the role of financing and regulatory frameworks and the development of sustainable longevity ecosystems.

Prof. Dr. Dominik Thor, President of the Geneva College of Longevity Science, said, “Longevity science is moving rapidly from theory to application. The GCLS Semester Symposium creates a platform where global expertise and regional ambition intersect - enabling meaningful dialogue on how prevention, science, and systems innovation can shape the future of healthspan in the Middle East.”

“Dubai is rapidly establishing itself as a global hub for innovation dedicated to advancing human longevity and wellbeing,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group. “The GCLS Semester Symposium demonstrates our commitment to fostering a dynamic environment where groundbreaking research can directly inform practical solutions, uniting scientific discovery with market readiness.”