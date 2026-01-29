UAE People of Determination present 'A Message of Love' for Kuwait

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- People of Determination in the United Arab Emirates have presented a developed artistic work titled “A Message of Love,” dedicated to the sisterly State of Kuwait, highlighting the depth of Emirati-Kuwaiti relations and the strong fraternal ties that unite the two countries.

This artistic work comes in implementation of the leadership's directives to celebrate Emirati-Kuwaiti relations and to reaffirm the values of brotherhood and mutual affection shared by the two brotherly peoples.

The song features lyrics that express pride in the State of Kuwait and its people, emphasising the meanings of fraternity and unity of destiny, inspired by the shared history and deeply rooted bonds that connect the two nations, presented in a contemporary artistic style.

Zayed Authority for People of Determination affirmed that this work falls within its members’ participation in presenting artistic productions that reflect fraternal relations and highlight the presence of People of Determination in the national artistic landscape and their contribution to cultural initiatives.