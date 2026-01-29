Sheikha Fatima reviews Family Development Foundation programmes for senior citizens

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has reviewed programmes and services provided by the FDF to support senior citizens and strengthen family cohesion.

During a visit to the foundation’s centre in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikha Fatima was briefed on initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for senior citizens and enhancing their role in society, in line with a law issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amending the mandate of the Family Development Foundation to provide guidance, awareness and support for families, and social services related to the elderly, enhancing the development and stability of family structures in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima praised the FDF’s five-year strategy, which focuses on improving well-being for senior citizens, strengthening family stability through parental support and enhancing institutional performance through developing human, technical and media capabilities.

She commended the “Barakatna" initiative, launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and implemented by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi in partnership with the FDF and other entities, which includes several programmes to support home care for senior citizens.

Barakatna aims at further enhancing quality of life for senior citizens within Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive community care ecosystem and strengthening the values of family cohesion and social solidarity.

She also praised the Home Safety Guide for Senior Citizens, which sets standards for adapting homes to ensure the safety and well-being of senior citizens. The guide seeks to raise awareness among families on home safety standards that offer optimal protection for the elderly, further enhancing their well-being.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima also launched a new initiative aimed at strengthening intergenerational ties and highlighting the role of older people in passing on values and experience to present and future generations.

Marking the “Year of Family”, Sheikha Fatima also directed the launch of further community initiatives, including one to support young people preparing for marriage through the guidance of parents and grandparents, as well as another to introduce an audio platform focused on family stability, parenting and intergenerational communication.

She also launched a campaign to promote respect and inclusion of senior citizens within Emirati families, and an interactive family game inspired by local heritage aimed at encouraging dialogue between generations.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima stressed the need to enhance healthcare for senior citizens through closer cooperation with government health bodies and by drawing on global best practices, while highlighting the media’s role in raising health awareness and promoting social stability.

Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of FDF, said that Sheikha Fatima's visit underscored the leadership’s focus on families and senior citizens, adding that the foundation would continue expanding partnerships to deliver sustainable services for them.

Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, FDF Director-General, said Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s visit provided strong support to staff and reaffirmed the central role of families and senior citizens in the UAE’s social development.

Al Rumaithi said the visit coincided with the foundation’s 20th anniversary and renewed its commitment to implementing the “Year of Family” initiatives through practical programmes that support senior citizens and reinforce social cohesion.