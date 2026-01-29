DAE announces long term lease of 13 Boeing 737-8 Aircraft to Royal Air Maroc

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd on Thursday announced that it has reached an agreement with Royal Air Maroc for the lease of 13 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2027. This follows an earlier agreement to lease two Boeing 737-8 aircraft to Royal Air Maroc, which were delivered in 2025.

“The Kingdom of Morocco is a fast-growing tourist and business hub in Africa, with expanding air connectivity led by Royal Air Maroc. We look forward to seeing these new Boeing 737-8 aircraft enter the fleet, and to continuing to support Royal Air Maroc on their future fleet requirements," said Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE.

Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Air Maroc, said that this agreement is fully aligned with Royal Air Maroc’s strategic ambition to become a leading global connector.

“The Boeing 737-8 Aircraft will strengthen our network development capabilities, enabling new route openings and increased frequencies with greater operational efficiency. It also enhances our flexibility to serve growing demand while delivering reliable connectivity between Africa, Europe, and beyond,” he added.