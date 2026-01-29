‘Dubai Islamic Affairs Department’ opens 29 new mosques in 2025 across emirate

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) inaugurated 29 new mosques across the emirate in 2025, built at a total cost of AED250 million and with the capacity to accommodate up to 24,000 worshippers.

The mosques are distributed across 28 areas of Dubai, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand religious infrastructure.

The department also allocated 56 plots of land for the construction of additional mosques across 37 areas during the year.

Construction is also underway on 53 mosques across 36 areas, with a total investment of AED480 million, to accommodate up to 32,000 worshippers.

Mohammed Jassim Al Mansouri, Director of the Customer Service Department at IACAD, highlighted the significant role played by donors and partnerships with real estate developers in supporting these projects. He commended their efforts, which have contributed to integrating mosques into urban communities and strengthening social cohesion.