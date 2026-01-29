National Experts Programme opens applications for Artificial Intelligence Track

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Experts Programme has opened applications for its Artificial Intelligence track (NEP-AI), inviting Emirati professionals working in artificial intelligence to apply starting 29th January.

The programme aligns with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and contributes directly to the country’s vision of positioning the UAE among the world’s leading nations in AI.

Building on the success of the National Experts Programme since its launch in 2019, NEP-AI is a specialised track focused on the UAE’s strategic AI priorities and aims to develop a national cadre of Emirati AI leaders.

The programme targets mid- to senior-level Emirati professionals, with a minimum of five years of professional experience, with strong technical or strategic backgrounds in data science, digital policy, or innovation and a commitment to advancing the UAE’s national priorities through AI-enabled approaches.

Applicants are also expected to be working on entrepreneurial initiatives or special projects focused on AI.

Participants are selected based on criteria that include academic and professional excellence, leadership capabilities, and the ability to translate knowledge and expertise into tangible, real-world impact across national sectors.

NEP-AI is structured around six tracks - AI Infrastructure and Hardware, AI Models and Application, AI Productisation and Entrepreneurship, Sovereign AI and National Capability, Human–AI Leadership and Foresight, and Applied AI Domains.

Participants are distributed across 25 sectors, ensuring alignment in skills and learning needs.

The first NEP-AI cohort will launch in May 2026 and run through December 2026, during which participants will engage in a series of modules that build the core leadership and technical capabilities required of today’s AI leaders.

NEP-AI is designed to translate national AI strategy into execution, with a strong emphasis on human capital, governance, ethics, data readiness, and responsible AI deployment. Each participant delivers a Capstone Project focusing on an individual AI initiative aimed at delivering high-impact outcomes within the participant’s sector.

Throughout the programme, mentors provide guidance on personal development, supporting the Capstone Projects. They also engage with leading experts, innovators, and organisations from the UAE and around the world, gaining exposure to new perspectives and expanding their sector networks across the AI ecosystem.