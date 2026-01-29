Ajman Ajman University hosts 9th Regional Pharmacy Faculty Development Workshop

AJMAN, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University, through its College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, recently hosted the 9th Regional Pharmacy Faculty Development Workshop, a two-day academic forum focused on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in advancing pharmacy education.

The workshop convened pharmacy and healthcare faculty members, academic administrators, clinical educators, and researchers to examine how emerging technologies are influencing teaching, assessment, and professional preparation in the health sciences.

The event was organised in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, represented by the UAE Commission for Academic Accreditation, the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education in the United States, and the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy in the United States.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening faculty capacity, supporting quality assurance, and aligning pharmacy education with national higher education priorities and international accreditation frameworks.

Over the two days, the programme featured expert-led sessions addressing ethical and legal considerations in the use of Artificial Intelligence, AI-enabled curriculum development, personalised and competency-based learning, assessment analytics, and the application of AI in clinical pharmacy education.

Dr. Khalid Askar, Director of Innovation and Scientific Research at MoHESR, said, “The workshop supports the Ministry's objective of enhancing the higher education system by empowering faculty to keep up with rapid progress, particularly in health sciences and AI. This fosters the development of advanced educational programs and future-ready competencies.”

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said that higher education institutions have a responsibility to anticipate scientific and technological shifts and develop faculty capabilities, adding that the workshop supports policy-based institutional dialogue on education.