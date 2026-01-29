UAE President arrives in Moscow on official visit

MOSCOW, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Moscow on an official visit to the Russian Federation.

As His Highness’ aircraft entered Russian airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets in a gesture of welcome and respect.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit is a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.