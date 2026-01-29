ICP keen to support innovation, adopt technological solutions

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Acting Director-General of Customs and Port Security at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), affirmed that the UAE’s hosting of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026 reflects the advanced position the country has attained in customs operations and its leading role in supporting innovation and adopting advanced technological solutions at both regional and international levels.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Falasi said the conference serves as a global platform bringing together leading specialists and experts in customs work, technologies, and smart systems used in customs sectors worldwide. This enables the exchange of expertise and best practices, as well as discussion of the growing challenges facing customs operations amid rapid economic and technological transformations.

He stressed that the UAE’s vision is based on future readiness and enhanced preparedness through investment in digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications, alongside adopting and developing global best practices. This approach reinforces an advanced customs model that combines efficiency, security, and streamlined procedures, while supporting international trade flows and the sustainability of supply chains.

Al Falasi also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing the development of its smart customs ecosystem, strengthening international partnerships, and playing an active role in shaping the future of global customs operations, to achieve a balance between community security and trade facilitation.