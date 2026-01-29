'March of Affection' flight celebrates UAE-Kuwait ties

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The March of Affection took off today with the participation of several aircraft from Al Jazeera Aviation Club in Ras Al Khaimah, heading to the State of Kuwait, with pilots from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait taking part.

The initiative celebrates the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and reflects the unity and mutual affection shared by their peoples.

Captain Adel Yousuf Sofah Al Zaabi, Director of Al Jazeera Aviation Club and head of the delegation, said the initiative reflects the depth of the historical and brotherly ties linking the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait. He said the March of Affection carries a message of loyalty, love and peace from the people of the UAE to their brothers in Kuwait.

He added that Al Jazeera Aviation Club is proud to participate in this national initiative, which translates the directives of the wise leadership, reinforces the values of unity and affection, and reflects the UAE’s civilised image in strengthening fraternal relations across the Gulf region.