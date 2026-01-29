Kuwait named Guest of Honour at DIHAD 2026

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, DIHAD 2026 has announced the selection of the State of Kuwait as the Guest of Honour for its 22nd edition, reflecting the depth of historical ties and shared humanitarian values between the two brotherly nations.

The 22nd edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition, DIHAD 2026, will be held from 5th to 7th May, 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The announcement coincides with national celebrations of UAE–Kuwait relations taking place across all emirates under the theme of "UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever", through more than 40 community, cultural and entertainment events, highlighting the enduring fraternal bonds between the two countries.

Held under the theme "Humanitarianism in Transition: Shaping the Future of Humanitarian Action", DIHAD 2026 reaffirms its role as a global platform shaping the future of humanitarian work, promoting innovation in humanitarian response and supporting sustainable development.

For more than two decades, DIHAD has brought together international organisations, government entities, the private sector, decision-makers and experts from around the world, helping transform humanitarian challenges into opportunities, strengthen global partnerships and inspire new generations of humanitarian leaders.

The selection of Kuwait as Guest of Honour underscores its prominent humanitarian standing and contributions to relief and charitable work, as well as the shared commitment of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates to serving humanity and supporting humanitarian causes at regional and international levels.

This year’s edition will focus on drivers of change in humanitarian action, adaptation to current challenges, strengthening leadership capabilities and redesigning operational approaches to ensure a resilient and effective future for humanitarian work.

DIHAD 2026 will bring together government entities, international and non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, the private sector and media organisations to strengthen cooperation, develop solutions and shape a more inclusive humanitarian future.

Ambassador Professor Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of the DIHAD International Scientific Advisory Board, and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC region, said the participation of the State of Kuwait as Guest of Honour reflects the depth of brotherhood and shared history between the two countries and will strengthen humanitarian dialogue.

He said, “Solidarity is the essence of humanitarian work, and Kuwait’s participation as Guest of Honour at DIHAD 2026 reflects this value by enhancing dialogue and the exchange of expertise among Emirati, Kuwaiti and international professionals.”

He added, “DIHAD is a platform that transforms ideas into action, bringing together leaders and experts to build strategic partnerships, foster innovation and deliver practical solutions to complex humanitarian challenges. Kuwait’s participation highlights its distinguished humanitarian legacy and shared vision with the United Arab Emirates in serving humanity.”

Kuwait’s participation will include an official Kuwait Pavilion showcasing leading government entities, humanitarian organisations and institutions, highlighting national achievements, innovative solutions and development initiatives that support humanitarian innovation, sustainable development and global solidarity.

DIHAD is an annual event organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, with the support of the UAE Aid Agency, the United Nations, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Dubai Future Council for Humanitarian Action, the UAE Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Humanitarian and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.