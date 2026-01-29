Japanese delegation discusses humanitarian cooperation with Emirates Red Crescent

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A Japanese delegation headed by Matsumoto Katsuo, Vice President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), reviewed the initiatives of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) across the world and its development efforts aimed at improving quality of life in many countries.

This took place during a meeting at ERC's headquarters, where Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, ERC Secretary-General, received Matsumoto Katsuo and the accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed areas of joint cooperation in the humanitarian and development fields, as well as prospects for future coordination in relation to humanitarian aid and enhancing its impact on communities affected by disasters and crises.