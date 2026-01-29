UAE Attorney General receives Indian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, today received Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, at the Office of the Attorney General and Federal Prosecution in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of joint cooperation in legal fields, issues of mutual interest, and ways to develop and expand prospects for bilateral cooperation.

The Attorney General welcomed the Ambassador, wishing him success in the performance of his duties in the UAE, and highlighted the importance of such meetings in strengthening joint cooperation and advancing bilateral relations between the two countries in relevant areas.