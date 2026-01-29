WCO Technology Conference & Exhibition 2026 strengthens GCC customs system: Qatar Customs chief

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, Chairman of the General Authority of Customs (GAC) in the State of Qatar, said that the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026 serves as a unifying platform for customs authorities and institutions from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and across the world, contributing to the exchange of expertise among participants and enriching the Gulf customs ecosystem.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the conference and exhibition, hosted by the UAE at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Al Jamal noted that the event, organised by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, is among the most important exhibitions in the region.

He said it brings together customs authorities and exhibitors presenting leading technological solutions for customs, which contribute to enhancing global trade flows.

He added that the conference also addresses key issues in customs work, most notably digital customs systems, which have become a top priority for customs authorities worldwide in light of increasing supply chain complexity, changing geopolitical conditions, and regional and international developments.

He noted that customs authorities now face significant challenges in facilitating trade while enhancing compliance.

Al Jamal said that participating companies are showcasing leading solutions and innovations aimed at facilitating trade and supporting digital transformation, expressing his appreciation to the UAE for its invitation to the State of Qatar to participate in this global event.