Fujairah International Airport marks UAE-Kuwait Relations Week

FUJAIRAH, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah International Airport celebrated the UAE–Kuwait Fraternal Relations Week under the slogan “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever,” highlighting the strong historical ties and enduring fraternal relationship between the two brotherly nations, and reaffirming their shared values of cooperation, unity, and mutual respect.

The initiative was implemented in collaboration with the Fujairah Aviation Academy through the production of a creative video filmed across the airport’s facilities. The video follows the journey of a Kuwaiti student preparing for her flight, capturing moments that symbolize pride, belonging, and the deep-rooted bonds between the UAE and Kuwait.

Commenting on the occasion, Captain Esmaeil Al Baloushi, General Manager of Fujairah International Airport, said, “The relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait is founded on genuine brotherhood and long-standing cooperation. Fujairah International Airport is proud to take part in initiatives that celebrate these ties and reflect the shared human and national values that unite our two nations.”

He added that Fujairah International Airport’s role extends beyond aviation operations, as it continues to position itself as a national platform that connects people and cultures, reflecting the UAE’s vision of fraternity, collaboration, and openness.

Through this initiative, Fujairah International Airport reiterates its commitment to its social and national responsibilities, and to supporting initiatives that further strengthen fraternal relations with sisterly nations, embodying the spirit of Gulf unity and a shared future.