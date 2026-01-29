Dubai South attracts 653 new companies in 2025

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai South welcomed 653 new companies in 2025, bringing the total number of operational businesses to more than 4,200, while achieving a 90 percent retention rate among existing companies.

The company also recorded a 65 percent increase in new business licenses issued, reflecting sustained investor confidence and growing demand across its ecosystem.

In real estate, Dubai South Properties successfully delivered The Pulse Beachfront, comprising 800 residential units. Looking ahead to 2026, approximately 1,300 units are scheduled for handover across South Bay and South Living Tower.

In response to growing demand, several key developments were launched in 2025, including HAYAT by Dubai South, Beachfront Gates, and South Square, all of which generated strong market interest and achieved complete sell-outs.

Towards the end of the year, Dubai South Properties also announced its first retail and lifestyle destination, South Bay Mall, spanning 200,000 sq. ft. The mall is set to further enhance The Residential District with a curated mix of retail, dining, and wellness experiences.

The Logistics District marked another successful year, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to the UAE’s logistics sector. Major facilities were inaugurated, including Expeditors, a Ford distribution facility, and the DHL Innovation Centre. In parallel, strategic agreements were signed with global players such as DHL and UPS, supporting the expansion of their operations at Dubai South through state-of-the-art facilities.

To support SMEs, new multi-user facilities were launched, offering strategically located infrastructure aligned with regional and global market requirements. Meanwhile, EZDubai, the dedicated e-commerce zone, continued to play a pivotal role in supporting the UAE and regional e-commerce ecosystem, as the UAE’s e-commerce market reached AED32.3 billion in 2024, according to the latest e-commerce report.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub also concluded 2025 with significant achievements. Strategic agreements were signed with leading aviation players, including Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI provider, Atherion Aerospace, UUDS, Tariq Al Futtaim and Al Burj Holding. Several facilities were inaugurated during the year, including Satys, Tim Aerospace, and RH Aero, while GE announced the breaking ground of a new built-to-suit facility at the hub.

To further support growing demand for aviation services, the hub announced the launch of major new facilities, including a Sky Support Complex and The VIP Terminal Boulevard, a state-of-the-art development designed to attract leading aviation companies and luxury retailers from around the world.

Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, said, “The results achieved in 2025 reflect the strength of Dubai South’s integrated ecosystem and our commitment to support aviation, logistics, and real estate growth. Attracting new global players while maintaining high retention rates demonstrates the confidence businesses place in Dubai South as a strategic destination. As we move forward, we remain focused on delivering world-class infrastructure and enabling sustainable growth in support of our wise leadership’s vision to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global economic and aviation hub.”