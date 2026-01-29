AAAID to convene conference on food security

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) continues its preparations to convene the “Initiatives to Achieve Food Security in the Arab World” Conference, held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Finance and in conjunction with the World Governments Summit.

The conference will take place from 4th to 5th February 2026 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Dubai International Financial Centre.

The conference will bring together a distinguished group of experts and representatives from Arab, regional, and international entities concerned with food security, foremost among them the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in addition to senior officials, heads of regional and international organisations, investors, and researchers from across the Arab world.

Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of AAAID, stated, “This conference focuses on sustainability and food security as a fundamental pillar for formulating innovative and sustainable solutions to food security challenges in the Arab world. It also serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, the presentation of the latest studies and applied research, and for linking research outputs with the needs of the agricultural sector and policymakers. This contributes to the development of evidence-based policies and strengthens the role of researchers , academic institutions and specialised research centers in supporting the Arab food security system.”

He added, “The conference will also highlight the most prominent strategic issues related to Arab food security, including the development of agricultural investment and financing, the enhancement of staple food production, support for food processing and trade exchange, as well as showcasing the latest agricultural innovations and modern technologies and investment opportunities in agricultural companies’ investment portfolios.”

The conference program will include specialised working sessions and panel discussions during which scientific papers and successful practical experiences will be presented, highlighting leading Arab and International models in agricultural sustainability and the role of scientific research and innovation in addressing climate and economic challenges and narrowing the food gap in the Arab world.

The conference comes as part of AAAID’s commitment to supporting joint Arab efforts in agricultural development, enabling responsible investments, and strengthening regional cooperation in line with sustainability goals and economic development visions across Arab countries.

In the context of encouraging scientific research and innovation in the field of food security, Dr. Obaid Al Zaabi explained that the conference will include awards for outstanding scientific research, whereby a financial prize will be granted for the best research paper in each conference theme, as evaluated by specialised scientific review committees. This initiative aims to support researchers and incentivise the submission of high-quality studies that contribute to the development of the agricultural sector and the enhancement of food security.