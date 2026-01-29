Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister co-chair Joint Committee; sign five MoUs, executive programmes

KUWAIT, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the sixth session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee, while the Kuwaiti side was chaired by Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of UAE Accountability Authority; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Dubai; Dr Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Under-Secretary of the of Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and a number of senior officials from both countries.

The sixth session of the Joint Higher Committee was held as part of the working visit by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Kuwaiti capital, coinciding with the UAE’s celebration of its deep-rooted fraternal relations with the State of Kuwait, which will take place across all emirates for one week starting today under the theme "UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever".

At the outset of his speech, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his pleasure at being in the brotherly State of Kuwait during the convening of the sixth session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee, affirming that relations between the UAE and Kuwait represent an exceptional model of fraternity, cooperation and affection, founded on deep historical ties and strong humanitarian bonds laid by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah.

He said that these relations continue to grow deeper and stronger under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed added that the initiative of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to dedicate a week starting today, 29th January, to celebrate the fraternal relations between the UAE and the State of Kuwait, marks a new milestone in commemorating decades of affection, historic stances, aligned visions, shared principles and a common destiny.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE has always viewed its sisterly State of Kuwait as a strategic partner and an integral part of the journey of progress and prosperity in the Arabian Gulf and the wider region.

He said that economic and trade relations between the two countries have witnessed sustained growth, reaching their highest level ever in 2024, with total trade exceeding US$13.5 billion. He noted that the UAE is Kuwait’s leading trade partner among Gulf and Arab countries and its second-largest partner globally, adding that two-thirds of Kuwait’s trade with GCC countries is with the UAE. He also highlighted that the UAE is the world’s leading destination for Kuwait’s non-oil exports.

In the health sector, he noted ongoing cooperation since 2021 through the exchange of organ transplants, which has resulted in 153 organ transplants for recipients from the State of Kuwait, reflecting an advanced level of coordination, integration and operational readiness between the two sides.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said that the future holds greater promise, expressing aspirations for further cooperation in future-oriented sectors such as industry, renewable energy, infrastructure, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

He also highlighted the long-standing educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries, which began even before the establishment of the Union, recalling Kuwait’s support for these sectors and for the people of the UAE during the early stages of its development journey. He stressed that this support and Kuwait’s historic stances remain deeply appreciated by the UAE’s leadership and people.

In concluding his remarks, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality, as well as the sincere cooperation and genuine fraternal spirit, wishing continued security, prosperity and progress for Kuwait, its leadership and its people.

Following the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullah Ali Al Yahya signed the minutes of the sixth session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee.

They also witnessed the signing of five memoranda of understanding and executive programmes, including a memorandum of understanding on consumer protection and commercial control, an executive programme for tourism cooperation for 2026–2028, an executive programme for cooperation in standardisation activities for 2026–2028, a memorandum of understanding on promoting integrity and combating corruption, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in public sector oversight and auditing.