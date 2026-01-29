Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Police College graduation ceremony

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the graduation ceremony of the 37th cohort of cadet officers, 40th cohort of male university graduates and 24th cohort of female university graduates, in addition to a number of students from brotherly Arab nations and other friendly countries and participants in the Academy Exchange Program of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

The ceremony was held in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The graduating cohort comprised a total of 456 graduates across various streams, with 12 graduates from brotherly Arab countries and the fourth batch of international graduates, which included 52 enrolled in the IACP Academy Exchange Program, representing 35 countries worldwide, underscoring the UAE’s leading role in promoting international cooperation and the exchange of expertise in policing and security.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates, wishing them success in their careers, and highlighted the importance of applying the advanced knowledge, skills and expertise they have acquired to support the development of modern policing systems and keep pace with rapid transformations across security sectors, particularly the integration of advanced technologies, digital solutions and artificial intelligence across all aspects of police work, while ensuring the security of the community.

The ceremony started with a parade entering the ceremonial ground, followed by the police band performing the UAE national anthem. The graduates then conducted a military display, demonstrating the high levels of leadership, discipline and professionalism developed throughout their years at the Police College.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured top-performing graduates of the 37th cadet officers’ course, presenting the Sword of Honour to Officer Cadet Obaid Khalifa Obaid Al Kaabi, who ranked first overall, as well as first in academic studies, drill, weapons and marksmanship.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honoured Officer Cadet Mayed Issa Yousef Tweer Al Suweidi, who achieved first place overall in the 40th course for male university graduates, and Officer Cadet Salama Ateeq Mohammed Obaid Al Dhaheri, who secured first place overall in the 24th course for female university graduates.

Among the students from brotherly Arab countries, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honoured Officer Cadet Ibrahim Abdulbaset Mohammed Al Sawalma from Jordan, who achieved first place overall.

From other friendly countries, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honoured Officer Cadet Inar Vic Valencia Florece from the Philippines for achieving first place overall among the international university graduates, and Officer Cadet Paige Celeste Hulgin from the United States for securing first place overall in the IACP Academy Exchange Program.

Brigadier General Walid Salem Al Shamsi, Commander of the Police College, delivered a speech expressing the college’s pride in graduating the latest cohort of protectors of the nation, affirming that the graduates carry the responsibility of a homeland guided by leadership that has made security and stability the foundation for development and prosperity.

The commander added that the graduation of this cohort alongside colleagues from brotherly and friendly countries reflects the advanced regional and international standing of the Police College, supported by its cooperation with the IACP and its ability to attract students from around the world.

Brigadier General Al Shamsi emphasised that graduation from the Police College represents the culmination of rigorous training and dedicated effort, its graduates fusing knowledge, skill, discipline and loyalty to empower them to protect the nation.

The commander expressed his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his constant support of the Police College; to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for honouring the college with his attendance; and to H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his direct supervision and continuous support.

He reaffirmed the college’s pledge of loyalty to the UAE leadership and its commitment to continuing efforts to train and qualify police personnel in accordance with the highest standards and levels of excellence.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the graduating cohort handed the Police College flag over to the succeeding cohort, symbolising the continuity of the college’s mission and its journey in preparing future police leaders. After preforming the flag salute, the graduates chanted their pledge of loyalty to the President of the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan later took commemorative photographs with the graduates.

The Police College is committed to preparing elite security personnel by integrating the latest internationally recognised academic and training methodologies with advanced technology and artificial intelligence. This approach directly supports the UAE’s vision of building a future-ready security ecosystem that anticipates challenges and fortifies national stability.