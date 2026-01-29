NCM, IRENA host 'Renewables Talk'

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) hosted the Renewables Talk event in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), marking the International Day of Clean Energy and highlighting the role of weather and climate data in renewable energy planning and infrastructure resilience.

The event brought together senior officials, experts and representatives from the energy and climate sectors, focusing on how climate intelligence can enhance investment efficiency, grid readiness and the transition to clean energy.

Dr Abdulla Ahmed Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation and Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology, stressed the importance of integrating weather and climate data into energy planning frameworks. He said the growing reliance on renewable energy makes forecasting essential to improving production efficiency and ensuring supply reliability, particularly amid the rising frequency of extreme weather events.

He noted that climate variability has become a direct factor affecting energy systems, underscoring the need to transform weather and climate data into practical energy intelligence to support site selection for renewable projects, strengthen early warning systems and protect infrastructure.

Al Mandous said 2024 was the hottest year on record, while 2025 ranked as the third warmest year, adding that rising temperatures have driven global energy demand up by 4 percent above average. He also highlighted growing electricity demand linked to data centres supporting artificial intelligence applications, increasing pressure on grid readiness and resource management.

Dr Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to IRENA, said translating weather and climate intelligence into operational and investment decisions has become essential as renewables take centre stage in global power systems. She noted that combining forecasting, artificial intelligence and renewable energy planning can strengthen grid resilience and support a reliable energy transition.

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, said renewable energy systems operate with nature, making climate data increasingly critical as installations expand at a record pace. He stressed the need for closer cooperation between the meteorology and renewable energy sectors to integrate climate forecasting into planning and operations.

Both sides highlighted the importance of partnership between NCM and IRENA in turning climate data into practical tools that support decision-making, improve solar and wind project planning, enhance operational forecasting and protect energy infrastructure from extreme weather.

The programme included a panel discussion with experts from the renewable energy and climate research sectors, followed by an inspection tour of NCM facilities, including cloud seeding operations, earthquake monitoring systems and sustainable energy observation programmes.

NCM said hosting the event aligns with global efforts to expand renewable energy deployment and supports the goal of tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030, reaffirming its commitment to transforming climate data into actionable knowledge that enhances energy security and protects investments.