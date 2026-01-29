Al Zorah, Samana sign AED2.7 billion deal to develop upscale destination Al Zorah City

AJMAN, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Zorah Real Estate Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, has signed a land acquisition agreement with Samana Real Estate Development Company to develop an upscale mixed-use waterfront destination in Al Zorah City, valued at AED2.7 billion.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Zorah Real Estate Development Company, by Dr Nasser Al Shammaa, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Solidere International, and Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Real Estate Development Company, along with senior executives from both sides.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said the project reflects a shared vision to develop high-quality residential communities that balance innovative urban design with nature, while expanding options for investors and homebuyers and reinforcing Al Zorah City’s position as an upscale coastal destination.

The project will include more than 2,000 residential units on a prime waterfront plot in Al Zorah Marina 1, covering 576,908 square feet and offering marina views and direct proximity to the natural mangrove reserve, in line with Al Zorah City’s nature-focused development vision.

The total saleable area is expected to reach around 1.43 million square feet, including 65,000 square feet of commercial space. The development will comprise apartments, branded residences with hotel services, townhouses, villas and selected commercial outlets, forming an integrated coastal community.

Residents will benefit from direct access to Al Zorah Golf and Yacht Club, a championship golf course and a 10-kilometre walking and cycling track, supported by advanced infrastructure, extensive green spaces and urban planning focused on mobility, privacy and quality of life.

Dr Nasser Al Shammaa said the partnership reflects Solidere International’s commitment to working with leading developers to create distinctive projects that enhance Al Zorah City’s long-term value and appeal.

Imran Farooq said the agreement comes at a time of strong growth in Ajman’s real estate market, with transaction volumes rising by 37 percent over the past year. He said the project will introduce Samana’s concept of resort-style living, combining design innovation with Al Zorah City’s tranquil character and offering investors a high-privacy lifestyle integrated with nature.

Samana enters Al Zorah City with strong market momentum, having ranked fifth among top-selling off-plan developers in Dubai in 2025, with sales of AED7.1 billion and a project portfolio exceeding AED17 billion.

The project will be developed in line with advanced design principles and sustainable building practices, complementing Al Zorah’s existing portfolio, which includes Golf Estates, Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort, and Al Zorah Beach Resorts comprising Four Seasons Resort, together forming a modern coastal destination centred on nature, luxury and quality living.