Step Dubai 2026 reinforces UAE's position as global hub for AI economy

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Step Dubai 2026 will host nearly 100,000 hours of artificial intelligence-focused content as the region’s leading technology and startup event aligns its 14th edition with the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

The event will take place on 11th and 12th February at Dubai Internet City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, reflecting the UAE’s long-term vision to position artificial intelligence at the core of its future economy. Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will join the event as a strategic partner, reinforcing its strong AI and digital focus.

Launched in 2017, the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 aims to accelerate government performance, stimulate economic growth, build future-ready skills and establish the UAE as a global benchmark for AI-led transformation. The strategy targets a significant contribution from artificial intelligence to the country’s non-oil GDP, supported by a competitive ecosystem spanning startups, enterprises, research institutions and the public sector.

Now in its 14th edition, Step Dubai brings together founders, investors, scaleups, corporates, government stakeholders and ecosystem partners to exchange knowledge and explore emerging opportunities. The 2026 edition marks a shift to a fully AI-dedicated programme, supporting national priorities around AI adoption, entrepreneurship and economic diversification.

Held under the theme Intelligence everywhere: the AI economy, Step Dubai 2026 is expected to attract more than 8,000 attendees, including over 400 startups and more than 100 companies and speakers from the region and internationally. The programme will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping business, finance, technology and creative industries, while providing access to an investor community representing more than US$12.6 billion in deployable capital.

Innovators from in5, Dubai’s startup incubator established by TECOM Group, will feature at the event alongside D/Quarters, which will join as an ecosystem partner for the first time, showcasing flexible co-working solutions through an outdoor workspace at the venue.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said the event will unite global experts and regional innovators to explore how artificial intelligence can unlock new opportunities for entrepreneurs and future-focused businesses, supporting Dubai’s digital economy and innovation agenda.

Ray Dargham, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Step, said artificial intelligence has become the economic infrastructure of the future, noting that Step Dubai 2026 reflects the UAE’s ambition to lead regionally by bringing together builders, investors and decision-makers shaping AI adoption across sectors.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said the event highlights the shift from testing AI tools to deploying them at scale, supporting startups and fast-growing digital companies by strengthening access to partnerships and growth opportunities from Dubai.

The agenda will feature four tracks: Founders and funders, The AI stack, AI in finance, and Human first, covering entrepreneurship, advanced technologies, regulated industries and human-centric innovation. Together, they reflect the cross-sector role of artificial intelligence in driving sustainable growth, competitiveness and productivity.

With a global footprint, technology companies including Atlassian and Intercom will participate, supporting the startup ecosystem and showcasing AI-driven solutions for modern businesses.