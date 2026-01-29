Nominations open for fifth edition of World Police Summit Awards

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the World Police Summit Awards has announced the opening of nominations for the fifth edition of the awards, held as part of the World Police Summit, which takes place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, from 23rd to 25th June at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The awards recognise experts, specialists, police leaders and professionals working across law enforcement and related fields who contribute to safeguarding communities and ensuring public safety while upholding the highest international standards amid evolving challenges.

A new category, the Future Leader Award, has been introduced, bringing the total number of award categories to 13. The categories include Excellence in Criminal Investigation, Excellence in Road Safety, Excellence for People of Determination, Best Female Law Enforcement Officer, Best Innovative Idea in Policing and Security, Excellence in Forensics and Criminology, Excellence in Combating Drugs, Excellence in Customer Service in Policing, Best AI Application in Policing, Best Police Application, Best Community Policing Initiative and Innovation for Start-ups.

The Future Leader Award aims to recognise emerging police leaders with forward-looking vision and creative capabilities, reflecting the Summit’s commitment to promoting innovation, leadership and excellence in global law enforcement.

The World Police Summit Awards ceremony is one of the Summit’s flagship events, bringing together senior leaders and personnel from law enforcement agencies, alongside academics, experts and decision-makers from around the world. It forms part of a wider platform addressing evolving security challenges and future-focused solutions to enhance community safety.

This year’s Summit is held under the theme Connected for impact, uniting global policing to safeguard future generations, and will feature panel discussions, workshops and a specialised exhibition focusing on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cross-border cooperation.

Captain Marwan Abdullah Al Mulla, Head of Institutional Excellence at the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police and Chairman of the World Police Summit Awards Team, said, “The World Police Summit Awards reflect Dubai Police’s commitment, together with its partners, to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in policing. They provide an international platform to recognise exceptional efforts that protect communities and advance security systems.”

Nominations are open through the official World Police Summit website until 1st May, 2026. The shortlist will be announced on 12th June, followed by the final announcement on 19th June. Winners across all categories will be honoured during an official ceremony on 25th June, 2026, attended by senior officers and leaders from the global law enforcement sector.