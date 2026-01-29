Saqr Ghobash receives Assistant Speaker of Jordanian Senate

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Suhair Al Ali, Assistant to the Speaker of the Senate of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, on the sidelines of the participation of the Jordanian delegation in the second edition of the Women Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).

The forum is hosted by the UAE and organised by the Federal National Council, with the participation of speakers of parliaments, parliamentary delegations, and regional and international civil society organisations from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Euro-Mediterranean region.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed Al Ali and the accompanying delegation, commending their participation in the second edition of the Women Parliamentarians Forum, which reflects the Senate’s keenness to strengthen communication with the Federal National Council and to work diligently to enhance relations between the two brotherly countries.

Ghobash affirmed the UAE’s pride in its historical relations with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which are based on mutual respect and serve the interests of both brotherly countries. He highlighted the shared keenness to further strengthen these relations across various fields, stressing the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation, exchanging parliamentary expertise, and benefiting from the leading legislative experience of both councils.

For her part, Al Ali affirmed the strength and depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries, which are founded on firm and enduring principles and mutual respect, noting that the wise leaderships of both countries are keen to strengthen these relations across political, economic and parliamentary fields.