MBZUH announces opening of its Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Program

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has announced the opening of its Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Program, which is accepting applications from 1st through 31 March 2026.

The programme supports emerging scholars in advancing research excellence across the humanities and social sciences while contributing to the university's academic mission and the broader scholarly community.

The fellowship programme addresses key priorities in research development: enhancing scholarly output through rigorous peer-reviewed publication under the university's affiliation, fostering international collaboration through knowledge exchange with visiting researchers, strengthening partnerships with academic and research institutions locally and globally, and advancing awareness of research priorities relevant to the United Arab Emirates and the university's strategic focus areas.

Candidates for the postdoctoral fellowship must hold a doctoral degree from a recognized institution and demonstrate a record of scholarly publication and disciplinary impact. Fellows are expected to engage actively with the university's academic community, including faculty members and graduate students, through collaborative dialogue and knowledge sharing. Applicants should present evidence of distinguished scholarly achievement and propose research projects aligned with the University's academic programmes and institutional vision.

Application requirements and eligibility criteria are available on the university's website.

Dr. Najla Mohammed Al Naqbi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, noted that the Research Fellowship Program reflects the university's commitment to supporting research and development in the UAE through advanced academic programmes across the humanities disciplines. “The programme represents the university's strategic expansion of postdoctoral opportunities, offering courses that prepare scholars for intellectual leadership and enable them to achieve balance across intellectual, professional, and personal dimensions,” she said.

Dr. Al Naqbi also emphasised that the programme aims to cultivate an active research environment at Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities. The fellowships provide accomplished doctoral graduates across the humanities and social sciences fields with opportunities to share research findings with the scholarly community and contribute to advancing knowledge in their respective disciplines.