Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Xposure, Invest Bank sponsorship signing

SHARJAH, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), witnessed the signing of a sponsorship agreement between the Xposure International Photography Festival and Invest Bank, valued at AED1 million, on the sidelines of the opening day of the festival’s 10th edition.

The agreement was signed by Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Edris Mohammad Al Rafi, CEO of Invest Bank.

Under the agreement, Invest Bank will serve as the festival’s official sponsor, contributing AED500,000. The sponsorship includes advertising presence across the festival site, visibility across promotional and media materials, and the use of Xposure branding on the bank’s digital platforms.

The bank’s name and logo will also feature across the festival’s main events and activities, supporting Xposure’s continued development as a leading cultural and media platform at both local and international levels.

In addition, Invest Bank will allocate a further AED500,000 to acquire photographic works exhibited by participating photographers at the festival. This initiative supports artists directly, encourages creative production, and contributes to the growth of the photographic arts sector, while reinforcing the bank’s commitment to nurturing creative talent and strengthening collaboration between the financial and creative industries.

The partnership will also provide Invest Bank with opportunities to engage with the festival’s diverse audience, including senior officials, influential figures, and international photography professionals, while supporting meaningful relationship-building within the cultural and creative community.