WCO Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026 showcases latest customs innovations

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Customs Organisation (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026, on its second day, showcased the latest innovations and technological solutions that contribute to developing customs operations and enhancing the security and smooth flow of border crossings.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) presented a smart vehicle for passenger inspection, which represents an innovative customs model that supports inspection and security operations and contributes to improving operational efficiency at land and sea ports.

The vehicle supports customs inspection teams during peak periods and emergency situations, and provides flexible solutions for opening and operating ports. It is equipped with the latest smart technologies for passenger identification and the inspection of luggage and parcels.

Abdulsalam Mohammed Al Shamsi, Director of the K9 Unit at ICP, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the smart vehicle is fitted with advanced cameras for recording vehicle number plates and facial recognition, in addition to eight advanced inspection devices operating within a unified control system. This enables the efficient management of all operations through an integrated operations room inside the vehicle, linked to tablet devices.

He explained that the vehicle has high efficiency in detecting hazardous, narcotic and radioactive materials, as well as metals, in addition to scanning parcels, luggage and objects. This enhances the accuracy and speed of customs inspection procedures, alongside its ability to operate continuously for up to three hours using clean solar energy.