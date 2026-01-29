ADCB posts AED11.44 billion net profit in 2025

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) recorded a net profit after tax of AED11.445 billion in FY2025, marking 22 percent year-on-year growth, while Q4 net profit reached AED3.342 billion.

According to a press release issued today, the bank reported profit before tax of AED12.843 billion in 2025, up 21 percent compared to the previous year, achieving 18 consecutive quarters of growth in profit before tax.

Q4 profit before tax reached AED3.736 billion, representing 30 percent year-on-year growth.

On revenues, operating income rose 14 percent in 2025, supported by strong growth in both net interest income and fee income.

Operational efficiency also improved, as the cost-to-income ratio declined to 28.2 percent.

On the balance sheet, total assets rose 19 percent year-on-year to AED774 billion, net loans increased 16 percent to AED406 billion, and customer deposits grew 19 percent to AED500 billion.

The bank’s statement also referred to a recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of AED0.63 per share for 2025, with total distributions of AED4.985 billion, equivalent to 44 percent of net profit, subject to regulatory and annual general meeting approval.