Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2026 opens at Expo Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), inaugurated the third edition of the Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition 2026 at Expo Al Dhaid.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from SCCI and in cooperation with the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock, the four-day exhibition runs until 1st February and features more than 40 leading agriculture and livestock companies, alongside farmers, productive families, investors and government representatives. The event serves as a platform to enhance agricultural practices and strengthen Sharjah’s food security ecosystem.

The opening was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Khalifa Musabeh Ahmed Alteneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, SCCI board members, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of Expo Al Dhaid, and senior officials from the Eastern Region.

Following the ceremony, attendees toured the exhibition pavilions showcasing advanced agricultural equipment and technologies, innovations in wheat and grain cultivation, hydroponic and vertical farming systems, modern irrigation and horticulture practices, and innovative fertilisers.

Al Qasemi said the Sharjah Chamber’s support for the exhibition reflects the emirate’s strategy to advance high-impact growth sectors. He noted that the event supports cross-sector collaboration to enhance food security, promote the green economy and balance sustainable business growth with environmental responsibility. He added that the exhibition enables direct engagement between farmers, suppliers and technology providers, supporting informed investment decisions and sector sustainability.

Alteneiji said the exhibition plays a strategic role in aligning public and private sector efforts to accelerate the transition to efficient, climate-adapted agricultural production models, supporting the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 through innovation.

Al Tunaiji said the exhibition serves as a specialised professional hub connecting agricultural market needs with practical solutions, integrating farmers’ expertise with technological and academic knowledge. He noted that the event allows participants to explore advanced farming techniques and operational models that enhance productivity and sustainability.

The exhibition features logistics and operational solutions including greenhouse construction, supply chain management, packaging and transportation technologies, as well as innovations in livestock production, water treatment systems, storage solutions, heavy agricultural equipment, crop protection and seed varieties that optimise water use.

The programme includes panel discussions on cultivating medicinal plants, ornamental plants, fruits and vegetables, alongside presentations of research projects focused on developing high-yield, climate-resilient crops.

The exhibition runs daily from 11:00 to 19:00, and from 15:00 to 21:00 on Friday, bringing together a wide range of stakeholders from the agricultural sector.