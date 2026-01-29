Fujairah to host Open International Taekwondo Championships, Arab Cup Championship from 1 to 9 February

FUJAIRAH, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Martial Arts Club hosted a press conference today to announce the details of the 2026 Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championships and the Arab Cup Championship.

The press conference highlighted both championships, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, as key fixtures on Fujairah’s international sporting calendar.

During the conference, the Higher Organising Committee announced that the emirate will host the 13th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championships from 1st to 5th February 2026, followed by the 6th Arab Cup Championship from 7th to 9th February at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with wide regional and international participation.

The organisation of both championships is part of the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to support the sports sector, strengthen Fujairah’s presence on the map of international competitions, establish the emirate as a premier destination for major sporting events, thereby contributing to the development of the sports movement and raising the level of competition.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said during the press conference that hosting these two championships reflects the UAE’s advanced organisational capabilities for managing major sporting events in line with international standards.

He noted that the Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championships holds a significant position on the global taekwondo calendar, offering a high level of technicality and valuable ranking points. He also added that both championships serve as a technical platform to develop athletes’ skills and enhance Emirati taekwondo's presence on the international stage.

For his part, Nader Abu Shawish, Director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, explained that the Higher Organising Committee has implemented a comprehensive operational plan to ensure the readiness of facilities and all technical and organisational aspects.

He emphasised that the two championships provide an important competitive platform for interaction and exchange of experiences among athletes from different countries, and highlighted the club’s commitment to offering a fully supportive environment that nurtures national talent and develops athletes’ capabilities.

Adel Al Rais, Head of Corporate Communications and Protocol at du, said, “Our support for the Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championships reflects our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, in line with the UAE’s ambitious vision and national development priorities, contributing meaningfully to community wellbeing and progress.”

The Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championships is one of the most prominent annual events on the UAE Taekwondo Federation’s calendar and is classified G2, awarding participants valuable points in the global ranking.

Since its launch in 2013, the championship has established itself as one of the most important open competitions worldwide in terms of participation and competitive level.