ِAbu Dhabi leading model in technology integrating, customs innovation: World Customs Organisation

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ian Saunders, Secretary-General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), affirmed the strategic importance of selecting Abu Dhabi as the central venue for the WCO Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026, noting that the capital’s location makes it easily accessible to the organisation’s wide membership, which includes 187 customs administrations worldwide.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Saunders said that Abu Dhabi represents a leading model in integrating technology and innovation within customs administration. He added that the conference theme, which focuses on customs resilience and innovation, gains additional strength by being hosted in a location that practically embodies these principles.

He noted that the conference has brought together more than 1,500 participants, 60 sponsors, and representatives from over 100 countries, describing the event as highly significant for the World Customs Organization and the international customs community, particularly in light of the growing challenges related to digitalisation and the integration of technology into customs procedures.

Saunders added that modern technology enables customs administrations to manage increasing complexity and high transaction volumes, while ensuring the security and safety of international trade, collecting appropriate revenues, and facilitating legitimate trade.

He also stressed that the conference provides a vital platform for connecting solution providers with customs administrations and thought leaders in customs and international trade, with the aim of exploring ways to enhance resilience, manage growing complexities, and harness the role of technological enablers alongside sound policies and effective operational processes.