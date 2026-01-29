Emirates Driving Company reports total revenue of AED770 million in 2025

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Driving Company (EDC) announced strong financial results for the fiscal year ended 31st December, 2025, recording solid revenue growth, higher profitability and a resilient financial position.

Total revenues rose to AED770 million in FY2025, compared to AED513 million in FY2024, marking a 50 percent year-on-year increase, driven by sustained demand across EDC’s core driver training operations and the continued expansion of its broader mobility portfolio.

Profit before tax increased by 30 percent to AED403 million, up from AED310 million a year earlier, while net profit after tax rose by 23 percent to AED346 million, compared to AED282 million in FY2024. EBITDA grew by 35 percent to AED425 million, supported by improved operational efficiency, disciplined cost management and better asset utilisation.

In view of the strong performance and cash generation, the Board of Directors recommended cash dividends of 20 fils per share for the 2025 financial year, subject to approval by the General Assembly. The proposed distribution represents 40 percent of the company’s share capital and around 62 percent of net profit for 2025, an increase of about 18 percent compared to the previous year.

Khaled Al Shemeili, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said the FY2025 results demonstrate the strength and resilience of the company’s business model, highlighting its ability to scale operations efficiently while maintaining a focus on quality, road safety and long-term value creation.

Ahmed Odeh, Chief Financial Officer of EDC, said the company delivered strong earnings growth and cash generation, reinforcing its solid financial position and providing a strong platform to support future investments, strategic partnerships and sustainable shareholder returns.

At the end of 2025, EDC acquired a 22.5 percent stake in Mwasalat Holdings, which includes companies such as Aman Public Transport, Aman Taxi and Autostrad, operating a fleet of more than 1,000 buses, over 2,500 taxis and more than 5,500 rental vehicles across the UAE. In 2024, EDC also acquired a 51 percent stake in Excellence Premier Investment, which owns several companies including Excellence Driving and Excellence Limousine.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, EDC secured a strategic contract from the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi to develop and operate next-generation electric vehicle charging stations. To support this initiative, the group established Chargepoint EV Charging Stations Management and Operation L.L.C in Abu Dhabi as a dedicated subsidiary.

The company said these investments and partnerships support its long-term strategy to build an integrated portfolio of smart mobility solutions, contributing to safe and sustainable mobility across the UAE.