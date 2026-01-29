UAE, Russian Presidents hold talks in Moscow to strengthen strategic partnership

MOSCOW, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, today held talks in Moscow focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and advancing cooperation across various fields.

The talks took place at the Kremlin during His Highness’ official visit to Russia. At the start of the meeting, His Highness expressed his hope that 2026 would be a year of growth and progress for Russia and one of continued development in UAE-Russia relations.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, technology, space, and energy, which remain key priorities for both countries. Their talks underscored a shared commitment to deepening the UAE-Russia strategic partnership across a range of sectors.

They also exchanged perspectives on key regional and international developments. In this context, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to promoting peace and stability around the world, extending from its belief in the importance of dialogue and peaceful solutions to resolve conflicts regionally and globally.

The talks included a review of the situation in the Middle East, with both leaders underscoring the urgent need to intensify efforts to achieve a clear path towards a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, ensuring stability and security for all.

His Highness noted that UAE-Russia relations are founded on deep-rooted trust and mutual respect across more than 50 years of cooperation. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building effective development-focused partnerships globally while strengthening international cooperation in addressing shared challenges, with an aim to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all nations.

His Highness highlighted two key economic agreements signed in recent months: the Trade in Services and Investment Agreement signed by the UAE and Russia in August and the Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the UAE and the Eurasian Economic Union in June. He noted that both agreements are set to boost trade and investment flows and support sustainable development while enhancing bilateral economic ties.

His Highness also thanked His Excellency Putin for supporting the UAE’s mediation efforts in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed his pride in cooperating on this important humanitarian matter and reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to assist all constructive efforts in this regard.

His Excellency Putin welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to Russia and expressed his appreciation to the UAE for hosting the trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States aimed at exploring diplomatic solutions to the crisis in Ukraine. He also thanked the UAE for its continued mediation efforts, which have led to successful prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.

His Excellency Putin hosted a luncheon in honour of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

The talks were attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials, as well as several ministers and senior officials in Russia.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Highness upon his arrival at the Kremlin, where His Excellency Putin welcomed him, the two countries’ national anthems were played, and an honour guard and cavalry were present.

His Highness later departed Moscow at the conclusion of his official visit. As his aircraft exited Russian airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets in a farewell gesture of honour.