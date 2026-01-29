Hazza bin Zayed visits Al Ain Oasis Hub in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Al Ain Oasis Hub, a new leisure destination spanning more than 23,000 square metres, which offers hospitality and community amenities as well as experiences that highlight Al Ain Region’s architectural and cultural character.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed was given a detailed presentation of the hub, which was developed in collaboration between Al Ain City Municipality and real estate investment and development company Eagle Hills. The destination includes 1.2 kilometres of walkways and three signature sensory gardens: Reflections Garden, Ripple Garden and Mist & Dry Fountain Garden.

During a site tour, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed explored the hub’s various components and was introduced to the design features that create an immersive visitor experience reflecting the environmental and architectural identity of Al Ain Region. The hub is located within the historic Al Ain Oasis district, near Al Ain Museum.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; and Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that Al Ain Oasis Hub contributes to enhancing quality of life by offering comprehensive amenities aligned with the historical and cultural identity of the region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed noted that the destination enriches both the urban and tourism landscapes of the region by providing vibrant public spaces that meet community aspirations, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building sustainable cities that preserve heritage and the local environment.

The hub features more than 770 newly planted trees, including local and continental species, and hosts 17 restaurants and cafés overlooking green landscapes. It is anchored by a 22-metre-tall observation deck and features a 268-metre-long walkway, built along the palm tree canopy up to 4 metres above the ground.

The destination also introduces an interactive after-dark experience titled Sura Nightscapes, a light and sound installation inspired by the historic falaj irrigation system and the significance of the oasis as a life source. The experience takes visitors through six themed zones: Wayfinders, The Grove, Dunes, Everdew, Motherwell and Moon Tides, where storytelling and immersive design highlight the oasis’ natural and human heritage.

The project aligns with the goals of the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030, which seeks to attract approximately 520,000 visitors to Al Ain Region annually by 2030 by strengthening its position as a leading cultural and leisure destination through the development of high-quality amenities and diverse visitor experiences.