First UAE–Kuwaiti Women’s Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) --The first UAE–Kuwaiti Women’s Forum opened in Abu Dhabi on Thursday under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The forum coincides with the ‘UAE-Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ Week, running from January 29 through February 4.

Organised by the GWU in cooperation with Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the forum runs until 3 February fostering efforts to celebrate the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait and to strengthen cooperation, particularly in women’s empowerment and sustainable development.

In an opening address delivered on behalf of H.H. Sheikha Fatima by Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, it was stated that the forum reflects the UAE’s belief in joint action and integrated efforts to build a more prosperous future, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The address highlighted the enduring bonds between the two countries, describing the forum as a bridge between a shared legacy and a jointly shaped future. It underscored the alignment between the “Mother of the Nation 50:50” vision and the new "Kuwait 2035” vision, reaffirming that investing in people is central to building stable and prosperous societies. The achievements of Kuwaiti women in national development were also praised.

Al Suwaidi said the forum represents a qualitative milestone in Emirati–Kuwaiti cooperation, enhancing institutional coordination and opening broader horizons for joint work in support of women’s issues and sustainable development.

The forum is being held in a hybrid format, combining in-person and virtual participation. It aims to highlight the role of Emirati and Kuwaiti women in strengthening historic ties, exchanging expertise, and fostering dialogue among women leaders on priority issues, challenges and opportunities.

The programme includes two main sessions covering women and future-making, advanced technology, peace and security, women’s sport, as well as women’s roles in media, tourism, logistics and supply chains, climate action and renewable energy.

A five-day accompanying exhibition is also being held at the GWU headquarters, showcasing women-led initiatives, Productive Families, and small and emerging businesses, alongside cultural and heritage displays from both countries, reflecting women’s role in preserving heritage and transforming it into sustainable economic and social value.