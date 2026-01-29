RAKEZ hosts over 50 German business leaders to boost industrial growth in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), jointly with the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK), hosted a successful Business Breakfast in Ras Al Khaimah, aimed at strengthening engagement and collaboration among German businesses operating in the UAE.

The event brought together more than 50 senior executives, manufacturers, and decision-makers from the German business community at RAKEZ’s Compass Coworking Centre.

The networking session served as a platform for discussing Ras Al Khaimah’s value proposition as an ideal base for German manufacturers, highlighting the emirate’s growing industrial ecosystem, strong connectivity, and business-friendly environment that supports long-term growth and sustainability.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Ras Al Khaimah continues to strengthen its position as a preferred base for German manufacturers looking to combine quality, efficiency, and regional reach. Through RAKEZ, we support businesses with the right infrastructure, streamlined processes, and a business-friendly ecosystem that enables operational excellence, innovation, resilient supply chains, and sustainable growth from the UAE.”

German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) CEO Dr. Martin Henkelmann said, “German companies have long established a solid footprint in the UAE, attracted by its strategic location, robust economy, and business-friendly environment. In recent years, Ras Al Khaimah has stood out with remarkable growth, drawing more German investors and companies to the emirate. Ras Al Khaimah continues to invest in infrastructure and services that support business expansion, highlighting its potential as a destination for future German investments.”

The event featured a panel discussion titled “Made in RAK: Driving Industrial Growth and Innovation,” which provided participants with insights into how Ras Al Khaimah has emerged as a strategic manufacturing base for German companies serving regional markets. It featured Kludi MEA Vice President Imad Kokash and Knauf GCC CEO Paul Button from the RAKEZ business community, and RAKEZ Chief Customer Experience Officer Ian Hunt.

During the discussion, Kokash and Button shared how their Ras Al Khaimah operations have successfully embedded German manufacturing standards, with a strong focus on quality control, disciplined processes, and operational excellence. The panellists also highlighted how operating from the UAE enables manufacturers to optimise supply chains, shorten delivery routes, and reduce carbon footprints while serving customers across the wider region.

Additionally, the speakers underscored the supply chain advantages offered by Ras Al Khaimah, along with the supportive role of the UAE government and RAKEZ in facilitating efficient set-up, smooth operations, and continued business expansion.

RAKEZ is currently home to around 1,200 German companies, operating across a wide range of industrial and commercial sectors. This growing presence reinforces Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a competitive hub for international manufacturers, offering robust infrastructure, strategic market access, and tailored support for businesses seeking to grow from the UAE.