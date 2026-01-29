Sharjah Asset Management signs MoU with MBME Group to advance digital transformation

SHARJAH, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MBME Group PJSC, a leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, aiming to deliver advanced technological solutions and digital services that support the Emirate of Sharjah’s digital transformation journey.

The agreement was signed at the Sharjah Asset Management headquarters in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management, and Abdelhadi Mohamed, Managing Director and Group CEO of MBME Group. It was signed by Omar Al Mulla, Chief Investment Officer at Sharjah Asset Management, and Taymour Shawky, Chief Business Officer of MBME Group, establishing a strategic partnership focused on developing and implementing innovative technology solutions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Omar Al Mulla said:"This partnership represents an important strategic step in supporting digital transformation in the Emirate of Sharjah. By integrating advanced technology solutions and innovative digital services, it will enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation across multiple sectors, in line with the Emirate’s vision of adopting smart technologies and developing an integrated digital ecosystem that improves quality of life and community well-being."

Abdelhadi Mohamed, added: "This partnership aims to establish a comprehensive framework for sustainable innovation. By combining our expertise in Fintech, EduTech, PropTech, and RetailTech, we are creating an advanced environment that supports business growth and accelerates digital transformation in Sharjah and the wider region."

The partnership targets the exploration and implementation of innovative solutions across multiple sectors, ensuring sustainable growth and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for innovation and digital transformation, while committing to delivering high-quality digital services and developing technological solutions aligned with the Emirate’s long-term vision.

About Sharjah Asset Management

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It seeks to enhance economic and social development and support a sustainable economy in the Emirate through partnerships with both public and private sectors, encouraging investment, and promoting social responsibility through the optimal use of resources, ensuring that the needs of the Sharjah community are met while providing long-term well-being.