'UAE deeply values Kuwait’s fraternal solidarity, evident in exceptional times': Anwar Gargash

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has affirmed that the wise leadership’s directives to celebrate the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly State of Kuwait for a full week across all emirates, under the slogan “UAE and Kuwait… Brothers Forever”, reflect the UAE’s profound appreciation of Kuwait’s balanced and steadfast positions and those of its people.

He noted that Kuwait has consistently been a voice of wisdom and solidarity in the face of surrounding challenges, underscoring the strength and resilience of the fraternal bonds uniting the two countries under all circumstances.

Dr Gargash said that this celebration of UAE-Kuwait ties sends a clear message of gratitude and appreciation for Kuwait’s authentic and principled approach, stressing that the UAE holds in the highest regard the fraternal cohesion shown by Kuwait and its people, particularly during exceptional times. He described the UAE–Kuwait relationship as a unique model of cooperation founded on unity of destiny and shared positions.

His remarks were made during a session titled “A Strategic Partnership and Brotherhood Forever”, moderated by Kuwaiti broadcaster Khalifa Al Muzain, and held as part of the UAE–Kuwaiti Media Forum, within the activities of UAE–Kuwait Relations Week, which commenced on Thursday across the country.

Dr Gargash affirmed that Kuwait and its people hold a special place in the heart of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recalling in this context the President’s stance during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, when His Highness visited UAE troops stationed there to boost their morale, and instil steadfastness and resolve.

He stressed the depth of the historic relations and enduring brotherhood between the two countries and peoples, noting that their strong bonds have stood the test of time and will remain so forever. He also highlighted the growing economic and trade cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait, calling for further development of ties through increased investment, joint projects and greater private-sector engagement, both within the GCC framework and bilaterally.

Dr Gargash reflected on his personal visits to Kuwait before and after the invasion, recalling vivid scenes of resilience during the post-invasion period. He described Kuwait as a country of great will, which was able to rise again and restore its vitality through the wisdom of its leadership and the determination of its people.

He reviewed key milestones in Kuwait’s modern history since its independence in 1961, noting that the country's deeply rooted heritage and cultural and intellectual renaissance enabled it to overcome difficult trials with distinction and strength.

Dr Gargash praised the Kuwaiti diplomatic approach, commending the prudence and acumen of the Kuwaiti leadership in foreign policy. He expressed pride in the opportunities for close dialogue that allowed him to gain insight into the Kuwaiti leaders' profound regional and international affairs—perspectives that, he said, have strengthened Kuwait’s standing as an influential and effective international actor.

He also highlighted the achievements of the Gulf Cooperation Council, lauding its success in establishing the foundations of a common Gulf market and achieving exemplary mobility for citizens and smooth integration among member states, embodying the concept of Gulf citizenship at its finest.

Dr Gargash stressed that the GCC’s strength lies in its role as a solid collective platform and unified reference point, adding that its greatest achievement remains the deeply entrenched principle of fraternal solidarity, whereby member states rally as one in exceptional times, reinforcing the resilience of the Gulf home and its ability to confront challenges with a shared vision and common destiny.

On regional developments, Dr Gargash explained that GCC states are pursuing two parallel tracks: building a prosperous future for their peoples while simultaneously working to enhance regional stability and address challenges through wisdom and political means. He reaffirmed that the Gulf approach is based on avoiding confrontation and prioritising de-escalation, noting that GCC countries have collectively declared they will not allow their territories or facilities to be used to launch military operations against Iran—reflecting their commitment to shielding the region from conflict and safeguarding its stability.