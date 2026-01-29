Xposure 2026 spotlights parallels between historic Mleiha region, ancient Greek cities

SHARJAH, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The archaeological discoveries in Sharjah, particularly at Mleiha, provide compelling evidence of the emirate’s deep cultural, commercial, and ideological connections with ancient Greece, said Eisa Yousif, Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), during a session titled “Cultural Relations with Greece through the Archaeological Discoveries in Sharjah” on the opening day of the Xposure International Photography Festival (Xposure 2026), held on January 29 at Aljada, Sharjah.

In conversation with media professional Yousif Alhammadi from Sharjah Radio, part of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Yousif explained that Sharjah and Greece shared a common historical timeline beginning in the Bronze Age, spanning from approximately 3000 to 1300 BC, marked by the use of metals in tools and weapons and the emergence of regional trade networks. He added that this interaction continued into the Hellenistic period, which began in 323 BC, during which cultural and commercial exchanges between East and West expanded, with Greece connected through the Mediterranean and Sharjah through the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, forming parallel systems of trade and connectivity.

“Mleiha emerged as a key centre of trade and exchange, and was possibly the capital of the ancient Kingdom of Oman as early as the late third century BC,” H.E Eisa Yousif said. “Although the region was not under direct political control of Hellenistic empires, it was economically integrated into their spheres of influence through trade networks and intermediaries.”

The book Oman's History: From Ancient Settlements to the Fall of the Ibadi State by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, was cited by Yousif as a key scholarly reference for inscriptions and archaeological discoveries related to the region.

Evidence of cultural interaction between southeastern Arabia and Greece can be seen in coins dating to the reign of Seleucus I, alongside pottery finds, including amphorae, that document links to Athens and the island of Rhodes, the Director General said. Among them is a black-glazed amphora from the third century BC, identified as the first glazed vessel of its kind discovered at Mleiha.

Greek inscriptions and official seals appear on the amphorae, recording the names of municipal overseers responsible for their production and certification, according to Yousif. Regulated by Rhodian authorities for weight and volume, the vessels were used to transport oils and liquids, with names such as Antimachus and Chiron stamped on their handles. A total of 51 amphora handles have been uncovered at Mleiha, a figure unmatched at any other archaeological site in the Arabian Peninsula.

The same names are recorded in Greek archives, enabling precise dating of both the artefacts and the site, he explained, and correspond to records held in Greek museums and city registries. Amphorae were also buried with their owners in Greece, a funerary practice likewise identified at Mleiha.

Architectural similarities were also noted between the ancient forts of Mleiha and Qasr al-Hallabat and Qasr Bishara in the Levant, which were under direct Greek rule in the third century BC. Decorative elements in the associated tombs predate those found in Madain Saleh and Petra, Eisa said.

Excavations at the site have revealed 54 iron swords buried in the tombs, comparable to examples on display in Greek museums. Most are long swords, some exceeding 90 centimetres, with hilts shaped like seahorses or horse heads. Their length was linked to camel-mounted warfare, supported by historical sources documenting Arab camel-riding warriors armed with long swords in Seleucid armies during the third and second centuries BC, with the weapons buried alongside their owners.