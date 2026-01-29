European Commission presents five-year strategy on migration

BRUSSELS, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission on Thursday unveiled the European Union’s first comprehensive strategy on asylum and migration, setting out a unified policy framework and a five-year roadmap to address one of the bloc’s most complex challenges.

The Commission said the strategy is designed to deliver a migration system that is both firm and fair, grounded in European values and fully respectful of fundamental rights.

According to the Commission, the strategy rests on three overarching goals: curbing irregular migration and dismantling criminal smuggling networks; ensuring protection for refugees fleeing conflict and persecution while preventing misuse of the asylum system; and attracting skilled talent to strengthen the EU’s economic competitiveness.

The strategy outlines five priority areas, including stronger migration diplomacy through effective partnerships with third countries and intensified efforts against migrant smuggling; reinforced external borders supported by advanced digital systems such as the Entry/Exit System and ETIAS; the development of a fair, flexible asylum and migration framework based on reforms under the European Pact on Migration and Asylum; faster and more efficient return and readmission procedures; and enhanced pathways for legal migration to meet labour market needs.

The Commission said the new strategy aims to provide a coherent and sustainable approach to migration management across the European Union.