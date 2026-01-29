Estonian minister highlights Gulfood 2026 as key platform to boost agri-food exports

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Estonia’s Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, Hendrik Johannes Terras, said his country’s participation in Gulfood 2026 represents a strategic step to expand Estonian agri-food exports and access high-growth international markets.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the exhibition in Dubai, Terras said Gulfood offers direct access to global buyers, distributors and decision-makers, making it an important platform for strengthening international trade ties with Estonia and supporting export diversification.

He noted that Estonia’s presence at the event highlights the integrated value of its “Northern Standard” in food production, characterised by a clean and responsibly managed environment, high-quality ingredients, full traceability, strict food safety standards and a strong culture of transparency supported by digital governance.

Terras added that Estonia sees strong opportunities for cooperation with the UAE and the wider region in areas where food security objectives align with technological innovation and sustainable production.