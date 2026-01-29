SEF 2026 spotlights Sharjah’s global startup appeal through its International Pavilion Zone

SHARJAH, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026) will mark a new phase in its international engagement through the International Pavilion, a dedicated zone designed to connect Sharjah with entrepreneurs, investors, and innovation ecosystems from around the world. More than a showcase, the Pavilion reflects a growing reality: global startups are increasingly evaluating Sharjah as a base for expansion, market entry and long-term growth in the UAE.

As a central feature of the 9th edition of SEF and supported by Emirates NBD, the International Pavilion will bring together country-led delegations, international startup clusters, and ecosystem partners in one space. The zone will reinforce SEF as a platform where cross-border conversations lead to tangible outcomes, offering international founders direct access to the institutions, networks, and infrastructure that support business formation and scale.

Commenting on the role of the International Pavilion, Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said: “Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has reached a stage where international founders are actively considering the emirate as a place to build and grow. The International Pavilion reflects this momentum by bringing global stakeholders together in one environment, making it easier for startups to understand the opportunity, navigate the process, connect with the ecosystem, and take confident steps toward establishing and scaling their businesses from Sharjah.”

Hamad Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking, Emirates NBD, commented: “Emirates NBD is pleased to partner with SEF 2026 on the International Pavilion, an initiative that aligns perfectly with our strategic focus on empowering businesses and driving economic growth. We recognise that the future of business is borderless, and through this platform, we are committed to providing international founders with practical guidance, seamless access to Sharjah’s regulatory and business landscape, and meaningful connections that accelerate growth and scale for startups in Sharjah.”

At the core of the International Pavilion will be the Sharjah Pavilion, designed as a single, integrated gateway for startups exploring entry into the emirate. The Pavilion will bring together key Sharjah government entities, free zones, mainland authorities, real estate offices, the ICP, and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), positioned as the ecosystem’s first believer and anchor hub.

Through this integrated setup, international founders will be able to access clear, practical guidance on company formation, licensing, residency, real estate, and growth pathways. The Pavilion will communicate a simple and compelling message: startups considering Sharjah can find the information, support, and connections needed to establish their business and begin scaling from day one.

SEF 2026 will feature international startup clusters representing Egypt, the Maldives, and Canada, alongside startups from additional countries across the world. This breadth of participation will reinforce Sharjah’s role as a gateway for entrepreneurship and cross-border collaboration, creating meaningful exchange between regional and international ecosystems.

Organised by Sheraa, the 9th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival will take place from January 31 to February 1, 2026, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), under the theme “Where We Belong.” SEF 2026 will convene founders, investors, creatives, and ecosystem leaders from around the world for two days of dialogue, networking, and immersive experiences.