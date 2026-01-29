Khabib Nurmagomedov: UAE global hub for mixed martial arts

DUBAI, 29th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Former mixed martial arts champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said the United Arab Emirates has established itself as one of the world’s leading destinations for mixed martial arts, citing its high organisational standards and successful hosting of major international bouts and championships over the past five years.

Nurmagomedov is preparing to lead a team of eight fighters in the third Professional Fighters League (PFL) event, Road to Dubai, to be held on 7 February at the Coca-Cola Arena, in joint organisation with the PFL, the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism. He will oversee the technical preparation of his team’s fighters.

He said the UAE has become a key venue for both UFC and PFL events, reflecting international confidence in the country’s organisational capabilities and its growing leadership role in the global development of mixed martial arts.

Nurmagomedov stressed the importance of highlighting emerging talent alongside headline fighters, noting that the success of his team is built on collective effort, positive competition and strong technical leadership.